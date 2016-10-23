Oct 23 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has called up 19-year-old outside back Rieko Ioane to the squad for next month's tour of the United States and Europe.

The world champions, who became the first top tier nation to win 18 consecutive test matches with their 37-10 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday, kick off the tour against Ireland at Chicago's Soldier Field on Nov. 5.

They face Italy a week later in Rome, Ireland again on Nov. 19 in Dublin, before rounding out the tour in Paris against France the following Saturday.

Hansen said the tour represented another step in the "re-establishment" of the side following the loss of six stalwarts, including all-time greats Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, after the 2015 World Cup.

"We welcome in Rieko, who has been picked for the first time. He has shown tremendous abilities and deserves his opportunity," Hansen said in a statement on Sunday.

"Younger players will get more experience within the All Blacks environment, and it'll allow the selectors and coaching group to keep working on blending the mixture of young talent with the more experienced players in our group.

"This will allow our game to continue to improve and will help ensure the team is future-proofed."

Sam Whitelock could miss a chunk of the tour after picking up an ankle strain against Australia, while fellow lock Brodie Retallick will undergo concussion protocols this week after picking up a head knock.

Sonny Bill Williams, Charlie Ngatai and Nehe Milner-Skudder were not considered for the touring party due to injuries.

The 36-man squad has a combined 1,157 test caps and is captained by number eight Kieran Read.

After setting a new mark for consecutive top tier victories, the All Blacks are now closing in on the overall test record held by Cyprus, who won 24 straight by beating the likes of Austria, Bulgaria and Luxembourg before their streak was snapped by Latvia in November 2014. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Andrew Both)