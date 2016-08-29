* Barrett staying with All Blacks, Hurricanes

WELLINGTON Aug 29 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's hopes of winning a third successive World Cup have been boosted by flyhalf Beauden Barrett's decision to commit his immediate playing future to New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 tournament in Japan.

The 25-year-old has been in career-best form this season, helping the Wellington Hurricanes to a maiden Super Rugby title and settling any arguments about who would succeed Dan Carter in the All Blacks' number 10 jersey.

"It's great news for the team and great news for Beauden," Hansen said in a statement. "He's fast becoming one of 'the' players in the world.

"He's been a world-class player coming off the bench for some time, he's now graduated into starting test matches for us, and this year he's been nothing short of spectacular."

"He'll continue to grow - he's not the finished product yet, by any stretch of the imagination - but as he does, I think we'll see something pretty special, so it's nice to have him signed up and secure."

Barrett, who is the eighth player to sign through until the global showpiece in Japan, will also remain with the Hurricanes until 2019.

Local media had reported earlier this year that he was a target for the Auckland Blues, though the Wellington-based side said at the time they were certain he would stay in New Zealand's capital.

Originally considered a 'super sub' with his ability to play fullback and blistering pace able to unlock tiring defences, Barrett has seized the starting flyhalf role this season as the All Blacks looked to replace Carter, a three-times World Player of the Year who is now playing club rugby in France.

After originally being on the bench for the first two matches of the June series against Wales, Barrett replaced the injured Aaron Cruden for the third game and seized his opportunity, leading the All Blacks to a 46-6 victory.

He continued that form as he guided the Hurricanes to the Super Rugby title and has been superb in the All Blacks' first two Rugby Championship clashes against Australia.

"I love playing for the All Blacks and representing my country in the black jersey and I'm loving my footy at the moment," Barrett added.

"The All Blacks are an incredibly special team to be part of and I'm looking forward to playing my role and adding my small part to the legacy over the next few years."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)