WELLINGTON, June 18 Beauden Barrett's performance in marshalling the All Blacks to a series-clinching 36-22 victory over Wales in Wellington on Saturday is likely to create more selection issues for Steve Hansen ahead of the third test in Dunedin next week.

Barrett's 38-match test career has been primarily as a super-sub, coming off the bench in the second half to exploit a tiring defence with his electric pace at flyhalf or fullback.

The 25-year-old found himself thrust into a more prominent playmaking role on Saturday with flyhalf Aaron Cruden carried off in the 33rd minute and taken to hospital after suffering a neck injury.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen later said Cruden had been cleared of any serious injury, though it is highly unlikely he will call on the Waikato Chiefs pivot for the last test if there is any doubt over his fitness.

Hansen would not confirm whether he would look to experiment next week having already sealed the series.

Many pundits are expecting Otago Highlanders flyhalf Lima Sopoaga to add to his one test cap from last year and start the match if the coach chooses to give his less experienced players a chance to perform.

Barrett's performance in seizing control of the game during a blistering 10-minute period in the second half, when he set up Ben Smith's try before he scored one himself that blew the All Blacks out to a 29-10 lead, could cloud that picture.

"He played really well," assistant coach Ian Foster said. "When he went on he was struggling to get rhythm and the ball into space when he needed to (but) once he got his head around it and regrouped he looked really sharp.

"He carried the ball strong and made good decisions, particularly with his passing game.

"Overall, he played the game we expected him to but he looked composed in that number 10 (position)." (Editing by Ian Chadband)