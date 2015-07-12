WELLINGTON, July 12 Waikato Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge remains critically ill in hospital in Hamilton but his condition has stabilised and is improving, the Super Rugby team said on Sunday.

Strawbridge, who is also a technical advisor to the Samoa national rugby team, was admitted to an Apia hospital on Tuesday with an infection in his right eye after taking ill on a flight from New Zealand before his condition "deteriorated rapidly".

He arrived back in New Zealand in an air ambulance on Friday and was taken to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton.

"This is an ultra-marathon and not a sprint," Strawbridge's wife Laura said in a Chiefs' statement on Sunday.

"We know that Andrew will be in hospital for some time to come but we just don't know how long that will be.

"We are very humbled by the continued support we are receiving and thank the medical staff and everyone for their kindness and support."

The 50-year-old Strawbridge had flown to Samoa to help the team prepare to host the All Blacks in a one-off test in Apia last Wednesday. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)