July 16 Waikato Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge has woken up and is communicating with his family but remains in a serious condition in hospital, the Super Rugby team said on Thursday.

Strawbridge, who is also a technical advisor to the Samoa national rugby team, was admitted to an Apia hospital last week with an infection in his right eye after taking ill on a flight from New Zealand before his condition "deteriorated rapidly".

He arrived back in New Zealand in an air ambulance last Friday and was taken to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, where he had been listed as being in a critical but stable condition since his arrival.

"Andrew Strawbridge is awake and in a serious, stable condition in the Waikato Hospital Intensive Care Unit," the Chiefs said in a statement.

"Despite not being out of the woods yet, Strawbridge has been talking to medical staff and to his wife Laura and sister Susan."

The Chiefs said he had asked his wife to convey his thanks to medical staff in Samoa.

The Samoan national side had also sent him a video message from the United States, where they are preparing for the Pacific Nations Cup.

The 50-year-old Strawbridge had flown to Samoa to help the team prepare to host New Zealand in a one-off test in Apia last Wednesday which the All Blacks won 25-16. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)