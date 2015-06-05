WELLINGTON, June 5 All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has become the third player to commit to New Zealand rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Coles follows World Player of the Year Brodie Retallick and Julian Savea in committing to the All Blacks for the next four years.

"I'm definitely not at the stage where I want to head overseas yet," said Coles, who also re-signed with his home town Super Rugby side the Wellington Hurricanes.

"Both teams mean a huge deal to me and I really want to play for a club, and team, that I have that strong connection with."

The 28-year-old has played 27 tests for the All Blacks after making his debut in 2012 and established himself as the first-choice hooker since.

Several veteran players are leaving New Zealand for lucrative contracts in Europe after this year's World Cup with others, like captain Richie McCaw and Keven Mealamu, widely expected to retire.

New Zealand Rugby have locked 10 other All Blacks in until after the British and Irish Lions tour of the country in 2017, while loose forward Jerome Kaino has signed through 2018.

Another eight, including flyhalf Beauden Barrett and scrumhalf Aaron Smith, are contracted until the end of 2016, with NZR likely to set their sights on securing the pair on long-term contracts before the 2015 World Cup.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)