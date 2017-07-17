FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 1:18 AM / in 2 days

Rugby-Midfield rock Crotty re-signs for New Zealand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - All Blacks centre Ryan Crotty has rejected offers from overseas to sign up for another year in New Zealand with the Canterbury Crusaders, the 28-year-old said on Monday.

Crotty has played 27 tests in the four years since his debut and has become a crucial member of a New Zealand midfield that had to be overhauled after the test retirements of Conrad Smith and Ma'a Nonu in 2015.

"I like to take things one year at a time and when I thought about where I could picture myself in 2018, I just didn't feel like my time here in New Zealand was up yet," Crotty said in a New Zealand Rugby news release.

"I still get a thrill each time I pull on the black or red and black jerseys and ... I genuinely think I have my best rugby in me yet."

A sign of his importance to the organisation of New Zealand's backline, particularly in defence, came when he was rushed back from a rib injury to play in the opening test against the British and Irish Lions last month.

He lasted only half an hour before being replaced because of a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the rest of the series, however, but is hoping to return in the Crusaders' Super Rugby quarter-final against the Otago Highlanders this weekend.

"We are delighted that 'Crotts' has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby," said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

"He's an incredibly valuable member of the All Blacks, is a smart footballer and provides us with a cool, calm, collected presence in the midfield." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

