WELLINGTON May 16 All Blacks back Israel Dagg will have to wait another week to return to Super Rugby after being left out of the Canterbury Crusaders squad to face the Waikato Chiefs in Fiji on Friday.

The 28-year-old fullback cum winger had a knee operation in mid-March but played 40 minutes of club rugby last weekend and declared himself ready to resume playing for the Crusaders.

Coach Scott Robertson disagreed and left him out of the match in Suva, where the Crusaders will be looking to retain their perfect record this season with a 12th consecutive win.

That leaves Dagg with just two more Super Rugby matches to prove his match fitness before Steve Hansen names his squad for the British and Irish Lions series on June 8. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Larry King)