LONDON Nov 22 All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa will miss Saturday's clash with France in Paris after receiving a one-week suspension following a dangerous tackle against Ireland last weekend.

Fekitoa, who scored two tries in his side's 21-9 victory in Dublin, was cited following the high tackle on Simon Zebo.

A statement from World Rugby on Tuesday said a three-man independent disciplinary hearing had found that Fekitoa's tackle had been reckless rather than intentional although it would have merited a red card.

The standard two-week suspension was halved in view of Fekitoa's previously good disciplinary record and his acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

The France fixture is New Zealand's final action of the autumn internationals.