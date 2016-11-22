UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON Nov 22 All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa will miss Saturday's clash with France in Paris after receiving a one-week suspension following a dangerous tackle against Ireland last weekend.
Fekitoa, who scored two tries in his side's 21-9 victory in Dublin, was cited following the high tackle on Simon Zebo.
A statement from World Rugby on Tuesday said a three-man independent disciplinary hearing had found that Fekitoa's tackle had been reckless rather than intentional although it would have merited a red card.
The standard two-week suspension was halved in view of Fekitoa's previously good disciplinary record and his acknowledgement of wrongdoing.
The France fixture is New Zealand's final action of the autumn internationals. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.