UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
WELLINGTON, Oct 22 All Blacks home test record since they were last beaten in New Zealand: P W D L 45 45 0 0 2016 45 Australia 37-10 Auckland Oct. 22 44 South Africa 41-13 Christchurch Sept. 17 43 Argentina 57-22 Hamilton Sept. 10 42 Australia 29-9 Wellington Aug. 27 41 Wales 46-6 Dunedin June 25 40 Wales 36-22 Wellington June 18 39 Wales 39-21 Auckland June 11 2015 38 Australia 41-13 Auckland Aug. 15 37 Argentina 39-18 Christchurch July 17 2014 36 South Africa 14-10 Wellington Sept. 13 35 Argentina 28-9 Napier Sept. 6 34 Australia 51-20 Auckland Aug. 23 33 England 36-13 Hamilton June 21 32 England 28-27 Dunedin June 14 31 England 20-15 Auckland June 7 2013 30 Australia 41-33 Dunedin Oct. 19 29 South Africa 29-15 Auckland Sept. 14 28 Argentina 28-13 Hamilton Sept. 7 27 Australia 27-16 Wellington Aug. 24 26 France 24-9 New Plymouth June 22 25 France 30-0 Christchurch June 15 24 France 23-13 Auckland June 8 2012 23 South Africa 21-11 Dunedin Sept. 15 22 Argentina 21-5 Wellington Sept. 8 21 Australia 22-0 Auckland Aug. 25 20 Ireland 60-0 Hamilton June 23 19 Ireland 22-19 Christchurch June 16 18 Ireland 42-10 Auckland June 9 2011 17* France 8-7 Auckland Oct. 23 16* Australia 20-6 Auckland Oct. 16 15* Argentina 33-10 Auckland Oct. 9 14* Canada 79-15 Wellington Oct. 2 13* France 37-17 Auckland Sept. 24 12* Japan 83-7 Hamilton Sept. 16 11* Tonga 41-10 Auckland Sept. 9 10 Australia 30-14 Auckland Aug. 6 9 South Africa 40-7 Wellington July 30 8 Fiji 60-14 Dunedin July 22 2010 7 Australia 20-10 Christchurch Aug. 7 6 South Africa 31-17 Wellington July 17 5 South Africa 32-12 Auckland July 10 4 Wales 29-10 Hamilton June 26 3 Wales 42-9 Dunedin June 19 2 Ireland 66-28 New Plymouth June 12 2009 1 Australia 33-6 Wellington Sept. 19 - South Africa 29-32 Hamilton Sept. 12 * indicates Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.