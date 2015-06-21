AUCKLAND, June 21 Wellington Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner Skudder and Canterbury Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor were two of the biggest surprises in Steve Hansen's extended All Blacks squad named on Sunday.

Milner Skudder and Taylor were joined by Hurricanes lock James Broadhurst, Highlanders flyhalf Lima Sopoaga and his team mate Waisake Naholo as the five uncapped players in the 41-man squad as they begin their final preparations for their World Cup defence.

Hansen named the extended squad as the All Blacks face Samoa on July 8, just four days after the Super Rugby final, meaning the coach may not be able to rely on his full squad.

New Zealand could conceivably have two teams in that final, with the Otago Highlanders and Wellington Hurricanes playing semi-finals against Australian opposition next Saturday.

"We have selected a large squad of 41 players, partly through necessity, with two New Zealand teams still involved in the Super Rugby competition," Hansen said at a media conference in Auckland.

"But, more importantly, it also gives us the chance to work with some athletes we haven't worked with before and see how they cope at test level.

"This will allow us to make better decisions when it comes to selecting our rugby World Cup team in August."

Hansen will finalise his 31-man rugby World Cup team on Aug. 30.

He is also mindful that several of his veteran players will either take offshore contracts or retire following the World Cup and will need to rebuild his side again as they face the British and Irish Lions at home in 2017.

He also showed faith in players, notably outside backs Cory Jane and Israel Dagg, who have performed for him at test level in the past but have been injured for much of this season.

Squad:

Backs - Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Ben Smith, Nehe Milner Skudder*, Cory Jane, Waisake Naholo*, Julian Savea, Malakai Fekitoa, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams, Ma'a Nonu, Ryan Crotty, Colin Slade, Lima Sopoaga*, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Forwards - Kieran Read, Victor Vito, Liam Messam, Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Richie McCaw, Matt Todd, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Jeremy Thrush, James Broadhurst*, Dane Coles, Keven Mealamu, Codie Taylor*, Hika Elliot, Wyatt Crockett, Tony Woodcock, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Charlie Faumuina

* indicates uncapped player

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by xxxxx)