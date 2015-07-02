WELLINGTON, July 2 Utility back Tom Taylor and midfield backs Charlie Ngatai and Seta Tamanivalu will join the All Blacks training squad ahead of next week's test against Samoa, the team told local media in Auckland on Thursday.

Taylor has played three tests for the All Blacks, while Ngatai and Tamanivalu are both uncapped.

Ngatai is the captain of the Maori All Blacks, who are due to play Fiji on July 11, three days after the test in Apia between Steve Hanson's side and Samoa.

Hanson had named 41 players in an extended squad for the five tests ahead of the World Cup, but also called in five others to cover for injuries and for any shortfall in the event of a New Zealand side making the Super Rugby final.

The squad was then depleted by the absence of 17 players from the Wellington Hurricanes and Otago Highlanders, who meet in Saturday's Super Rugby final.

Scrumhalf Brad Weber, utility back George Moala and prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi were all named to train with the squad, while scrumhalf Andy Ellis and prop Nepo Laulala were called in to cover for the injured Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Charlie Faumuina.

Hanson will take 29 players to Samoa next Monday for the test.

