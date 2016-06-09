Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
WELLINGTON, June 9 Factbox on the first test between New Zealand and Wales:
Where: Eden Park, Auckland (50,000 capacity)
When: June 11, 7:35 p.m. (0735 GMT)
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistants: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Will Houston (Australia)
NEW ZEALAND
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
World Rugby ranking: 1
Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Brodie Retallick, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody
Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Seta Tamanivalu
WALES
Coach: Warren Gatland
Captain: Sam Warburton
World Rugby ranking: 6
Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Hallam Amos, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Ross Moriarty 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins
Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Ellis Jenkins, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Gareth Anscombe, 23-Scott Williams
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 30
New Zealand wins: 27
Wales wins: 3
IN AUCKLAND
1969 New Zealand 33 Wales 12
1988 New Zealand 54 Wales 9
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2014 Wales 16 New Zealand 34 Cardiff
2012 Wales 10 New Zealand 33 Cardiff
2010 Wales 25 New Zealand 37 Cardiff
2010 New Zealand 29 Wales 10 Hamilton
2010 New Zealand 42 Wales 9 Dunedin
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 14 Waikato Chiefs v Wales, Hamilton
June 18 New Zealand v Wales, second test, Wellington
June 25 New Zealand v Wales, third test, Dunedin (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
