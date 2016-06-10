AUCKLAND, June 10 The All Blacks will ease into their first test since the World Cup final rather than try to blow Wales off the park from the opening whistle, captain Kieran Read has said.

Coach Steve Hansen has named a starting side brimming with firepower, with explosive flyers Julian Savea and Waisake Naholo on the wings for the clash at Eden Park on Saturday.

But Read said his side would need time to settle and build pressure on Warren Gatland's team.

"That will be key for us, not to try too much early," Read told reporters at Eden Park on Friday.

"The nature of a test match is that it will be abrasive and they will bring a lot of line speed and if we try to make things happen then it won't come off."

The All Blacks typically have rusty starts to their international seasons, but have had two weeks working with Hansen this year.

Read said the players could not wait to get going.

"It has been a long buildup for us," he said at his first captain's run since succeeding the retired Richie McCaw.

"The guys are itching to get out there on the field.

"But we do know what is ahead of us. It's going to be won by inches and us doing our jobs."

Although heavy favourites to win, the new-look All Blacks will be under scrutiny after the post-World Cup retirements of six stalwarts, including McCaw and flyhalf Dan Carter.

The All Blacks have not lost to Wales since 1953, are unbeaten at Eden Park since 1994 and have not lost in New Zealand since 2009, a streak of 38 matches.

"We have got a few other things to worry about as a group," said Read, dismissing the history.

"This is our first chance of 2016 so that's what we're focusing on."

