AUCKLAND, June 11 Waisake Naholo's second try of the match with about 20 minutes remaining helped the All Blacks overhaul a combative Wales side to record a 39-21 victory at Eden Park on Saturday.

Julian Savea, new captain Kieran Read and replacement hooker Nathan Harris also scored tries for the All Blacks with flyhalf Aaron Cruden slotting four conversions and two penalties.

Number eight Toby Faletau and scrumhalf Rhys Webb scored tries for Wales with Dan Biggar adding three penalties and a conversion as the visitors had looked like they could end a 63-year losing streak against the All Blacks.

Wales will play the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Tuesday before the second test in Wellington next Saturday. The series concludes with the third test in Dunedin on June 25. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)