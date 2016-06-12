AUCKLAND, June 12 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was not expected to make too many changes for the second test against Wales in Wellington next Saturday, though giant winger Julian Savea could be in danger of losing his place to Waisake Naholo.

Savea, was substituted very early in the second half of the 39-21 victory at Eden Park on Saturday after being easily beaten twice by opposite George North in the first spell.

Naholo himself had a mixed bag in the first half, dropping the ball several times while also getting exposed in defence.

He also collided with Ben Smith in attempting to catch a high kick, which led to Wales' first try to Toby Faletau.

The 25-year-old, however, looked dangerous when he had the ball in hand.

Hansen told reporters on Sunday the decision to replace Savea was because he felt introducing Beauden Barrett to fullback, moving Smith to right wing and shifting Naholo to the left would provide more impact.

"We thought Waisake was doing more damage than Julian," Hansen told reporters in Auckland, while adding they felt comfortable Naholo could play both sides of the field rather than be restricted to the right wing.

"He's a very capable young man. He's highly intelligent and very talented as an athlete. He just needs some more time in the saddle.

"I think he's going to be pretty special."

Savea, who has one of the highest strike rates in test rugby with 39 tries from 42 tests, has struggled to find his form this year and was dropped for one match by the Wellington Hurricanes to work on his conditioning.

Hansen indicated that while he would not be keen to make too many changes after a "rusty" performance at Eden Park, there could be the possibility of "one or two".

He has no real injury concerns with only Charlie Ngatai unavailable with concussion and lock Sam Whitelock "50-50" for the match at Wellington.

Hansen was relatively pleased with his side's performance on Saturday so one or two changes could suggest there could be a shakeup of his back three with Smith and Naholo on the wings and Israel Dagg brought back as fullback.

"I think we will look to keep it pretty settled at this stage. There is no point rehashing it this week and putting together another rusty performance," Hansen said.

"We need to put a few together." (Editing by xxxxx)