WELLINGTON, June 16 Factbox on international test between New Zealand and Wales on Saturday:
When: June 18, 7:35 pm local (0735 GMT)
Where: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (Capacity 40,000)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistants: Jerome Garces (France), Wayne Barnes (England)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Waisake Naholo, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Seta Tamanivalu
WALES
World ranking: 6
Coach: Warren Gatland
Captain: Sam Warburton
Team: 15-Rhys Patchell, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Hallam Amos, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Ross Moriarty, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins
Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Bradley Davies, 20-Ellis Jenkins, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Scott Williams
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 31
New Zealand wins: 28
Wales wins: 3
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 New Zealand 39 Wales 21 Auckland
2014 Wales 16 New Zealand 34 Cardiff
2012 Wales 10 New Zealand 33 Cardiff
2010 Wales 25 New Zealand 37 Cardiff
2010 New Zealand 29 Wales 10 Hamilton
SERIES (New Zealand lead 1-0)
First test June 11 New Zealand won 39-21 at Eden Park
Third test June 25 Otago Regional Stadium, Dunedin
