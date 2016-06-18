WELLINGTON, June 18 Beauden Barrett used his explosive pace to rip apart the Welsh defence twice in five minutes in the second half that propelled the All Blacks to a 36-22 victory over the visitors on Saturday and seal their three-match series with a game to spare.

Barrett, who replaced Aaron Cruden in the first half after the flyhalf suffered a neck injury, broke the game open by setting up Ben Smith's try then scored himself after Wales had fought back to 10-10 at halftime at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The All Blacks scored five tries with Smith and Israel Dagg, both playing their 50th tests, crossing the line, with Waisake Naholo and Ardie Savea also scoring tries.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones scored a try after Cruden's injury, while Liam Williams and Jonathan Davies scored tries in the final six minutes. Flyhalf Dan Biggar slotted two conversions and added a 16th minute penalty. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)