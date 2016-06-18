* Barrett early replacement for injured Cruden

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, June 18 Beauden Barrett used his explosive pace to rip apart the Welsh defence twice in five minutes in the second half that propelled the All Blacks to a 36-22 victory over the visitors on Saturday and seal their three match series with a game to spare.

Barrett, who replaced Aaron Cruden in the first half after the flyhalf suffered a neck injury, broke the game open by setting up Ben Smith's try then scored himself after Wales had fought back to 10-10 at halftime at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Cruden's injury, which local radio reported as being a suspected 'compression neck injury' had actually brought the Welsh back into the game with the 27-year-old needing treatment for about 10 minutes before being carried off on a stretcher.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters early indications were that Cruden, who had been taken to hospital for precautionary tests, had not sustained a serious injury.

"Doc has been in touch and it sounds like he is going to be okay," Hansen said. "They're just doing some precautionary things at the moment but the word is he's pretty good."

Until Cruden's injury, the visitors appeared to be struggling with the tempo of the game and despite having plenty of ball and being prepared to use it, looked bereft of too many attacking ideas.

They also faced a resolute wall of defence and failed to make any ground over the advantage line or win the collisions.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones scored a try after Cruden's injury, while Liam Williams and Jonathan Davies scored tries in the final six minutes after the All Blacks had established a 36-10 lead.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar slotted two conversions and added a 16th minute penalty.

Smith and Israel Dagg, both playing their 50th tests, crossed the line for the All Blacks, who scored five tries. Waisake Naholo and Ardie Savea, who finished off a sweeping movement for his first test try in his second match, were the other scorers.

Barrett, who also scored a try, added three conversions, while Cruden converted Dagg's try and kicked a penalty before he was injured when Wales lock Luke Charteris rolled over the top of him in a tackle.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said he was pleased with his side's performance, having felt they had improved from the 39-21 loss in the first match in Auckland last week.

"There were things that we need to work on but I'm proud of the effort (and) we don't think that we're too far away," Gatland said.

"We took it to them. But there was a 10-minute period there when they were really clinical and ruthless and we'll head into next week having learned from it."

The third and final test is in Dunedin next Saturday. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)