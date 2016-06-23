Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
WELLINGTON, June 23 Factbox on international test between New Zealand and Wales on Saturday:
When: June 25, 7:35 pm local (0735 GMT)
Where: Otago Regional Stadium, Dunedin (Capacity 30,748)
Referee: Jerome Garces (France),
Assistants: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Andrew Lees (Australia)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Ben Smith, 13-George Moala, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Elliot Dixon, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Liam Squire, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Waisake Naholo
WALES
World ranking: 6
Coach: Warren Gatland
Captain: Sam Warburton
Team: 15-Rhys Patchell, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Hallam Amos, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Ross Moriarty, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Rob Evans
Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Aaron Jarvis, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Ellis Jenkins, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Scott Williams
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 32
New Zealand wins: 29
Wales wins: 3
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 New Zealand 36 Wales 22 Wellington
2016 New Zealand 39 Wales 21 Auckland
2014 Wales 16 New Zealand 34 Cardiff
2012 Wales 10 New Zealand 33 Cardiff
2010 Wales 25 New Zealand 37 Cardiff
SERIES (New Zealand lead 2-0) First test June 11 New Zealand won 39-21 at Eden Park Second test June 18 New Zealand won 36-22 at Wellington Regional Stadium
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
