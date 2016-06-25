Rugby-David joins long France injury list for England clash
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
June 25 Flyhalf Beauden Barrett grabbed two tries in his 26 points as the All Blacks completed a series sweep over Wales with a 46-6 third test victory at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.
Barrett, who finished the game at fullback, added points from the boot with two penalties and five conversions, while Ben Smith, George Moala, Dan Coles and Israel Dagg all scored tries as the All Blacks blew the score out in the second half.
Flyhalf Dan Biggar kicked two first half penalties for the visitors, who had been enterprising and put the world champions under pressure in the first two tests but ran out of steam after 12 months of constant rugby.
The All Blacks now disperse for the final weeks of Super Rugby before the Rugby Championship begins on Aug. 20 with a clash in Sydney against the Wallabies. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.