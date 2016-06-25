June 25 Flyhalf Beauden Barrett grabbed two tries in his 26 points as the All Blacks completed a series sweep over Wales with a 46-6 third test victory at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

Barrett, who finished the game at fullback, added points from the boot with two penalties and five conversions, while Ben Smith, George Moala, Dan Coles and Israel Dagg all scored tries as the All Blacks blew the score out in the second half.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar kicked two first half penalties for the visitors, who had been enterprising and put the world champions under pressure in the first two tests but ran out of steam after 12 months of constant rugby.

The All Blacks now disperse for the final weeks of Super Rugby before the Rugby Championship begins on Aug. 20 with a clash in Sydney against the Wallabies. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)