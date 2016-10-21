(Repeats item first moved on Oct 20 after Australia team announced, no other changes)

Oct 21 Factbox on Saturday's rugby union test between New Zealand and Australia:

When: Oct 22, 7:35 PM local time (0635 GMT)

Where: Eden Park, Auckland (capacity 50,000)

Referee: Nigel Owen (Wales)

Assistants: Craig Joubert (South Africa), Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

TMO: Shaun Veldsman (South Africa)

NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 1

Coach: Steve Hansen

Captain: Kieran Read

Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara; 8-Kieran Read, 7-Matt Todd, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Liam Squire, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Malakai Fekitoa

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 3

Coach: Michael Cheika

Captain: Stephen Moore

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Reece Hodge, 11-Henry Speight, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Scott Sio.

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Alan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-David Pocock, 21-Nick Frisby, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Sefa Naivalu

OVERALL RECORD

Played: 157

New Zealand wins: 108

Australia wins: 42

Draws: 7

AT EDEN PARK

Played: 26

New Zealand wins: 22

Australia wins: 4

Draws: 0

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2016 New Zealand 29-9 Australia (Wellington)

2016 New Zealand 42-8 Australia (Sydney)

2015 New Zealand 34-17 Australia* (London)

2015 New Zealand 41-13 Australia (Auckland)

2015 Australia 27-19 New Zealand (Sydney)

* Indicates Rugby World Cup match

