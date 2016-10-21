UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
Oct 21 Factbox on Saturday's rugby union test between New Zealand and Australia:
When: Oct 22, 7:35 PM local time (0635 GMT)
Where: Eden Park, Auckland (capacity 50,000)
Referee: Nigel Owen (Wales)
Assistants: Craig Joubert (South Africa), Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)
TMO: Shaun Veldsman (South Africa)
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 1
Coach: Steve Hansen
Captain: Kieran Read
Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara; 8-Kieran Read, 7-Matt Todd, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Liam Squire, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Malakai Fekitoa
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 3
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Samu Kerevi, 12-Reece Hodge, 11-Henry Speight, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dean Mumm, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Alan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-David Pocock, 21-Nick Frisby, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Sefa Naivalu
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 157
New Zealand wins: 108
Australia wins: 42
Draws: 7
AT EDEN PARK
Played: 26
New Zealand wins: 22
Australia wins: 4
Draws: 0
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 New Zealand 29-9 Australia (Wellington)
2016 New Zealand 42-8 Australia (Sydney)
2015 New Zealand 34-17 Australia* (London)
2015 New Zealand 41-13 Australia (Auckland)
2015 Australia 27-19 New Zealand (Sydney)
* Indicates Rugby World Cup match
* The match is the third in the 2016 Bledisloe Cup series. New Zealand hold an unassailable 2-0 lead. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
