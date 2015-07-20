WELLINGTON, July 21 Winger Cory Jane's World Cup hopes remain alive after being cleared of a serious ankle injury he sustained in last week's match for the New Zealand Barbarians.

The 32-year-old Jane, who has battled leg injuries for the latter part of the Super Rugby season, had been released by the All Blacks selectors to play for the Barbarians to give him some game time before moving him back into the test arena.

The 53-test veteran, however, limped off during last Saturday's 34-17 victory over the Maori All Blacks at Eden Park, and with just two months before the World Cup his chances of making the 31-man squad appeared slim.

"Think I dodged a bullet," Jane wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday. "As bad as it was it's only a nasty ankle sprain and nothing serious.

"Time to rehab, heal and pray," he wrote before adding "down but not done".

Jane's injury came after Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo had been ruled out of the global tournament with a broken leg following a strong test debut against Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener in Christchurch.

The All Blacks won the match 39-18 last Friday and are scheduled to play the Springboks in Johannesburg on Saturday before playing two tests against Australia to complete their buildup to the World Cup.

