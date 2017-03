WELLINGTON Nov 18 All Blacks great Jonah Lomu, rugby union's first global superstar, has died at the age of 40, New Zealand's TV3 reported on Wednesday.

Former All Blacks doctor John Mayhew said Lomu, who had a kidney transplant in 2004, had died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning in Auckland.

Lomu played 63 tests on the wing for New Zealand, scoring 37 international tries. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)