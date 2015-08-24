WELLINGTON Aug 25 All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu will retire at the conclusion of the rugby World Cup, ending a 16-year top-flight career that included more than 100 test appearances for New Zealand.

The 36-year-old Mealamu, known simply as 'Kevvy' in rugby-mad New Zealand, broke Colin Meads' domestic record of 361 first-class games last year and was the third All Blacks player to attain 100 test caps.

"At the end of the year I will be looking to retire," Mealamu told reporters at a media conference in Wellington on Tuesday.

"It has always been about the enjoyment and love of the game and ... I'm really thankful for the opportunity."

Mealamu made his first-class debut off the bench for Auckland in a provincial match against Northland in 1999 before making his first Super Rugby appearance in 2000 and his inaugural test start against Wales on the end of year tour in 2002. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Pritha Sarkar)