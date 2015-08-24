* Mealamu to hang up boots at year-end

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Aug 25 All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu will retire at the conclusion of the rugby World Cup, ending a 16-year top-flight career that included more than 100 test appearances for New Zealand.

The 36-year-old Mealamu, known simply as 'Kevvy' in rugby-mad New Zealand, broke Colin Meads' domestic record of 361 first-class games last year and was the third All Blacks player to attain 100 test caps.

"At the end of the year I will be looking to retire," Mealamu told reporters at a media conference in Wellington on Tuesday.

"It has always been about the enjoyment and love of the game and ... I'm really thankful for the opportunity.

"But I am definitely hanging up the boots at the end of the year."

Mealamu, who also holds the record for Super Rugby appearances at 175, has appeared 126 times for the All Blacks and will likely add to that tally at the Sept 18-Oct. 31 World Cup in England.

"It is a great privilege to sit with one of our great players," New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said during the media conference at NZR headquarters.

"I have certainly enjoyed watching him grow into the fine ambassador he is for this game."

Mealamu made his first-class debut off the bench for Auckland in a provincial match against Northland in 1999 before making his first Super Rugby appearance in 2000 and his inaugural test start against Wales on the end-of-year tour in 2002.

He will take on a New Zealand Rugby ambassador role to work in Auckland for at least the next two years.

"I think the role is to help develop the game," Mealamu said. "And refresh the game up there as well.

"It's a big key to what we do around here, the rugby space for boys and girls, men and women.

"Being part of the club rugby initiative as well. Just being able to help with advice."

Tew said the role would range from children through to age grade representative rugby and into the professional game.

New Zealand's 31-man World Cup squad will be named on Sunday. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Pritha Sarkar/Mark Lamport-Stokes)