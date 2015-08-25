* Mealamu to hang up boots at year-end

* Will take on a New Zealand Rugby ambassador role (Adds details, quotes)

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Aug 25 All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu will retire at the end of his fourth rugby World Cup, calling time on a career of more than 100 test appearances for New Zealand, though he still has one more goal to achieve before he hangs up his boots.

The 36-year-old, certain to be included in Steve Hansen's 31-man squad on Sunday, hopes to go out as a member of the first side to retain the Webb Ellis trophy.

"I think it wasn't until about 2012 and there was the chance to be able to be part of the team that would like to do something that hasn't been done before," Mealamu said at a media conference on Tuesday when asked about his decision to play on until England.

"Once there was an opportunity to do that, I was able to reset my goals and I wanted to really be a part of a team that was able to do that.

"I know that hasn't been done yet, but I wanted to get the opportunity to do that."

Mealamu is the first of three All Blacks stalwarts expected to confirm their retirements after the World Cup.

Prop Tony Woodcock and captain Richie McCaw are also expected to bow out after the Sept. 18 - Oct. 31 tournament.

Mealamu, known simply as 'Kevvy' in rugby-mad New Zealand, played the first of his 126 tests against Wales in 2002 after making his Super Rugby debut for the Auckland Blues in 2000.

He broke Colin Meads's domestic record of 361 first-class games last year and was the third All Blacks player to attain 100 test caps.

"It has been an amazing journey and something I could never have dreamed of," said Mealamu, the starting hooker in the 2011 World Cup final against France.

"It has always been about the enjoyment and love of the game and ... I'm really thankful for the opportunity."

Mealamu, who also holds a record 175 Super Rugby appearances, will take on an ambassador role in Auckland for New Zealand Rugby for at least the next two years.

"I think the role is to help develop the game," Mealamu said. "And refresh the game up there as well.

"It's a big key to what we do around here, the rugby space for boys and girls, men and women.

"Being part of the club rugby initiative as well. Just being able to help with advice."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)