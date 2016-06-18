WELLINGTON, June 18 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had plenty to be pleased about after his side wrapped up their test series against Wales with a game to spare with their 36-22 win in Wellington on Saturday --yet he still felt there was still much to be worked on.

Having been locked at 10-10 at halftime, replacement flyhalf Beauden Barrett sparked a clinical 10-minute period in the second half to give the world champions a 29-10 lead as they entered the final quarter.

New Zealand extended that lead to 36-10 before the visitors struck back with two late tries.

Hansen, who had felt his team had lacked the timing to seize those split second moments last week in the first test in Auckland, was pleased with a more cohesive performance at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

"There was a lot more clarity in what we were trying to do," Hansen told reporters. "We scored five good tries and any time you do that you have to be happy with your attack.

"We also defended really well for long periods of time. There was a lot more intensity in the hit.

"There were a lot more dominating tackles than we had last week. This week we came forward and put pressure on."

While the All Blacks were more polished than they were in a rusty performance last week at Eden Park, Hansen felt there were still some things to be concerned about heading into the final test in Dunedin next week.

The home side's high tempo game had looked to have run the legs out of the Welsh inside the opening quarter but just when they looked to be getting on top in the first half they were unable to create any sustained pressure.

A long break in play while fly half Aaron Cruden was taken off the field with a neck injury also helped the Welsh to slow the tempo of the first half and they scored a try through Alun Wyn Jones to head into the break at 10-10.

Prior to Cruden's injury, the home side had looked like it was only a matter of time before they cut the game open.

The visitors also scored two tries in the final six minutes, though Hansen felt his team were still pressing.

"When the Welsh scored their late try we were dominating and we made one small mistake and they penalised us," he said.

"(But) it was a big improvement across the board."

(Editing by Ian Chadband)