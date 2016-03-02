WELLINGTON, March 3 New All Blacks captain Kieran Read hopes coach Steve Hansen will continue in the job through until the next Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 56-year-old Hansen, who has been involved with the team since 2004, had said he was leaning towards not extending his contract beyond next year, preferring someone else came in to take the side through to the 2019 World Cup.

"I'd love for him to stay. I hope he does," Read told TVNZ on Thursday. "What we have as a team has been great over the past few years."

The 30-year-old Read succeeded Richie McCaw as captain after the openside flanker retired at the end of last year, having led the side to successive World Cup victories.

Read's ascension to the role had been signalled well before Hansen confirmed it earlier this year, having led the side in nine tests previously.

"It's a massive honour to lead the team. I'm really excited, it's going to be a great year and I'm humbled," he added.

"I've learnt a lot off Richie, and I'll certainly use those strengths going forward."

