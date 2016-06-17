WELLINGTON, June 17 A split-second can be all that it takes between success and failure in top level sports, with the All Blacks aiming to ensure they seize those micro-moments in their second test against Wales on Saturday, according to captain Kieran Read.

The All Blacks beat Warren Gatland's side 39-21 in Auckland last week but were far from happy with their timing in a lot of areas. Attack, defence, transitioning from attack to defence and defence to attack, and when to attack the breakdown.

Coach Steve Hansen put the timing issues down to the adjustment needed to step up from Super Rugby to test matches and Read felt the team had worked hard to rectify those concerns ahead of the game at Wellington Regional Stadium.

"We've had a good week... and we're excited about another challenge," Read said on Friday. "We're going to turn up with plenty of intensity this week. We can't wait for things to happen, we have to out there and do it ourselves."

The All Blacks had taken note of the physicality the Waikato Chiefs brought to their clash with Wales on Tuesday, stifling their attack with an aggressive defence and seizing what opportunities they had to secure a surprise 40-7 victory.

Read's side had also lost the battle for the breakdown for much of the first test, enabling Wales to slow the quick ball the All Blacks' backline relies upon to launch their attack.

The slow ball not only upset the timing but also enabled the Welsh to set a defensive line and Read said the tackle area had been a focus this week.

"We can't wait for them to attack (the breakdown)," he added. "We need to bring a bit more intensity and physicality in our approach and that will give us a bit more time and space.

"If you get quick ball, you can look after your own destiny in that area.

"On D (defence), we need to put a few more numbers in (and)... just have to connect a bit better with the guy alongside you."

The third and final test of the series is in Dunedin on June 25. (Editing by John O'Brien)