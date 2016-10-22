WELLINGTON, Oct 22 List of most successive test wins by top tier nations after New Zealand beat Australia in Auckland on Saturday to secure an 18th. Total Country Span End 18 New Zealand (2015-?) 17 New Zealand (2013-2014) v Australia 12-12 South Africa (1997-1998) v England 7-13 New Zealand (1965-1969) v South Africa 6-17 (1970) 16 New Zealand (2011-2012) v Australia 18-18 15 South Africa (1994-1996) v Australia 16-21 New Zealand (2005-2006) v South Africa 20-21 New Zealand (2009-2010) v Australia 24-26 14 England (2002-2003) v France 16-17 13 South Africa (2007-2008) v New Zealand 9-18 12 New Zealand (1988-1990) v Australia 9-21 11 Wales (1907-1910) v England 6-11 New Zealand (1997-1997) v England 26-26 England (2000-2001) v Ireland 14-20 New Zealand (2003-2003) v Australia 10-22 10 England (1882-1886) v Scotland 0-0 France (1931-1937) v Germany 0-3 South Africa (1949-1953) v Australia 14-18 New Zealand (1987-1988) v Australia 19-19 Australia (1991-1992) v New Zealand 23-26 Argentina (1992-1993) v South Africa 26-29 England (1994-1995) v New Zealand 29-45 New Zealand (1995-1996) v South Africa 22-32 Australia (1998-1999) v New Zealand 15-34 Wales (1999-1999) v Samoa 31-38 Australia (1999-2000) v New Zealand 35-39 Ireland (2002-2003) v England 6-42 England (2003-2004) v Ireland 13-19 England (2015-ongoing) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Nick Mulvenney)