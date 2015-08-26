WELLINGTON Aug 26 Scrumhalf Aaron Smith has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2019, boosting the All Blacks' post-World Cup stocks.

The 26-year-old has been a fixture in the number nine shirt since his 2012 debut and will be expected to start most matches at the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 tournament in England.

Smith's contract extension will also keep him at Super Rugby champions Otago Highlanders for another four years.

"Knowing I'm contracted for the next four years allows me to focus on my rugby and there are some exciting challenges ahead for the All Blacks which I hope to be part of," Smith, capped 41 times for New Zealand, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Dunedin is my home and I wouldn't want to play my Super Rugby anywhere else; the Highlanders brotherhood is something pretty special and I can't wait for next season."

A number of top All Blacks, including flyhalf Dan Carter and Richie McCaw, are expected to bow out at the World Cup, but a powerful roster of players have already been locked in to contract extensions.

Smith joins flankers Brodie Retallick and Dane Coles, and prolific try-scoring winger Julian Savea on four-year contracts through to 2019.

Forwards Jerome Kaino and Wyatt Crockett are contracted through until 2018, with another 20 capped All Blacks committed for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2017.

