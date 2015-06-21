(Corrects spelling of Codie Taylor)

AUCKLAND, June 21 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following extended 41-man squad on Sunday for their test against Samoa and for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship. The final 31-man rugby World Cup squad will be confirmed on Aug. 30.

Backs: Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Ben Smith, Nehe Milner Skudder*, Cory Jane, Waisake Naholo*, Julian Savea, Malakai Fekitoa, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams, Ma'a Nonu, Ryan Crotty, Colin Slade, Lima Sopoaga, Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Forwards: Kieran Read, Victor Vito, Liam Messam, Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Richie McCaw, Matt Todd, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Jeremy Thrush, James Broadhurst*, Dane Coles, Keven Mealamu, Codie Taylor*, Hika Elliot, Wyatt Crockett, Tony Woodcock, Charlie Faumuina, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Joe Moody

* indicates uncapped player

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)