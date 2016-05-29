* Hansen names six uncapped players in first squad for 2016

* First test side against Wales unlikely to be too experimental

* Team keen to take game to new level (recasts, adds quotes details)

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, May 29 Steve Hansen named six uncapped players on Sunday for New Zealand's series against Wales next month but the side for the first test in Auckland is unlikely to be too experimental, according to the All Blacks coach.

Loose forwards Elliot Dixon, Liam Squire and Ardie Savea, prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi and backs Damian McKenzie and Seta Tamanivalu were all named for the three-test series that begins on June 11.

Hansen had been forced to overhaul his squad after a sextet of stalwarts, including former captain Richie McCaw, ended their international careers following the successful World Cup campaign last year.

Dan Carter, Conrad Smith and Ma'a Nonu all joined clubs in France after the tournament in England, while Keven Mealamu and Tony Woodcock retired.

"We know that there's been a lot of interest around the selection of this first All Blacks squad of 2016, after what was a great season for us last year, and with a large group of experienced players moving on," Hansen told reporters in Auckland.

"Many people, including our opponents, may be thinking we're vulnerable and are rebuilding. However, we don't have that mindset. Our mindset is about re-establishing and moving to a higher level."

Hansen added the side for the series opener was likely to include few new faces.

"We are pretty set on who the 23 will be as long as we don't get too many injuries to affect that," Hansen said. "It'll be a very experienced group for the first one I would say."

Hansen's comments mean there is unlikely to be experimentation in the centres with Ryan Crotty and Malakai Fekitoa expected to start the match at Eden Park to replace Smith and Nonu.

"Midfield is obviously the thing that everyone has been talking about with Conrad and Ma'a leaving," Hansen said.

"We have got a young group in midfield and we need to get a combination going quickly," Hansen added of the 15-test Crotty and 13-test Fekitoa.

Hansen, however, will lose some experience with lock Sam Whitelock ruled out with a hamstring injury, with the uncapped Otago Highlanders lock Tom Franklin brought in as injury cover.

Scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow is also not expected to be available for the game as he recovers from a broken hand with World Cup winner TJ Perenara brought into the squad.

Chiefs back Charlie Ngatai, who missed the Super Rugby clash with the New South Wales Waratahs on Friday due to concussion, was also being monitored Hansen said, with George Moala, who like Ngatai made his debut against Samoa last year, on standby.

Following the Eden Park test, Wales head to Wellington (June 18) for the second test and wrap up the series in Dunedin (June 25). There is also a tour match against the Chiefs in Hamilton on June 14.

All Blacks squad:

Backs: Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Damian McKenzie#, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea, Malakai Fekitoa, Seta Tamanivalu#, Charlie Ngatai, Ryan Crotty, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara*.

Forwards: Kieran Read (captain), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea#, Jerome Kaino, Elliot Dixon#, Liam Squire#, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Luke Romano, Tom Franklin* Ofa Tu'ungafasi#, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris

# uncapped player

* injury cover (Editing by John O'Brien)