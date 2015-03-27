LONDON, March 27 Wales winger George North suffered another head injury in Northampton's English Premiership match against Wasps on Friday.

North, who sustained two head injuries in Wales's Six Nations game against England last month, appeared to be knocked out as he scored his team's second try in a 52-30 victory.

He was struck by the knee of Wasps forward Nathan Hughes, who was sent off, and received several minutes of treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher.

"He clearly took a bang straight to the head but he came round and he sat up in the changing room and managed to have a little sing-song," Northampton director of rugby Jim Mallinder told BT Sport.

"We'll look after him and, hopefully, he'll be okay next weekend."

North suffered two blows to the head in the opening Six nations defeat by England and appeared to lose consciousness before controversially finishing the match.

He missed the next game against Scotland but returned for the last three matches in the tournament. (Editing by Ed Osmond)