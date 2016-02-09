DUBLIN Feb 9 Paul O'Connell has been forced to retire from rugby due to injury before having the chance to end a glittering career with European champions Toulon, the former Ireland captain said on Tuesday.

O'Connell, whose retirement from international rugby came sooner than he had hoped when he suffered a serious hamstring injury during last year's World Cup, had intended to play on after signing for Toulon before the tournament began.

"Since sustaining the injury at the World Cup I have been fully focused on returning to fitness and starting an exciting new chapter for both myself and my family in Toulon. Unfortunately this will no longer be possible," the 36-year-old lock forward said in a statement released by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

"It is with deep regret that I have decided to retire from professional rugby following medical advice. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all at Toulon for their understanding and support over the past few months." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)