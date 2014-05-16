LONDON May 16 Northampton staged a stirring fightback to reach the English Premiership final after a late Tom Wood try clinched a 21-20 victory over holders and habitual finalists Leicester on Friday.

In a rematch of last season's Twickenham showpiece, Northampton trailed 17-6 at the break and had Salesi Ma'afu sent off for punching Tom Youngs with 25 minutes to play.

A try from Wales wing George North got the Saints back in the game and Wood touched down in the corner two minutes from time to spark wild celebrations.

The defeat ended Leicester's remarkable run of reaching nine consecutive Premiership finals, leaving Northampton to enjoy the prospect of a second successive trip to Twickenham.

The Tigers had raced into the lead with first-half tries from England pair Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs.

Saracens and Harlequins contest the second semi-final on Saturday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)