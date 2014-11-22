BUCHAREST Nov 22 Flyhalf Florin Vlaicu's accurate kicking helped Romania secure a 18-9 win over 2015 World Cup rivals Canada on Saturday, their first victory in three November test matches.

Vlaicu landed six penalties at the Arch of Triumph National Rugby Stadium as the Romanians bounced back from home defeats by the United States (27-17) and Japan (18-13)this month.

The Canadians controlled much of the possession in the early stages but only managed to take a 3-0 lead after James Pritchard's penalty before changing ends 6-3 down.

The visitors looked to be slightly off the pace after the break with Vlaicu confirming his fine kicking form by adding four more penalties as the hosts used their powerful scrum to change the tempo of the game.

Canada, hoping to avenge last year's 21-20 loss to Romania after a penalty at the final whistle, replied with penalties from Gordon McRorie and Pritchard.

Romania coach Lynn Howells has made extensive changes following last week's defeat by Japan with Mihaita Lazar, Otar Turashvili, Horatiu Pungea, Alin Coste, Valentin Ursache and Stelian Burcea all named in the starting line-up.

Canada coach Kieran Crowley made three changes to the side beaten by Samoa last Saturday, with captain Tyler Ardron leading the team from the number eight position after recovering from an ankle injury and Kyle Gilmour dropping to the bench.

Ardon was replaced by Richard Thorpe at halftime.

Jon Phelan, replacing the injured Brett Buekeboom, joined veteran Jamie Cudmore in the second row and Pat Parfrey played at flyhalf in place of Connor Braid, who returned to the Glasgow Warriors.

Earlier this month, Canada defeated Namibia 17-13 and lost 28-23 to an all-star team from the second tier of English rugby and 23-13 to Samoa.

Romania, who won the Nations Cup in 2012 and 2013, were drawn alongside Canada in World Cup Pool D, also featuring France, Ireland and Italy. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Rex Gowar)