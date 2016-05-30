STELLENBOSCH, South Africa May 30 South Africa named hooker Adriaan Strauss as captain on Monday for the three-test home series against Ireland starting next month.

New coach Allister Coetzee described the 30-year-old's leadership skills in what is a new-look squad.

"Adriaan's leadership qualities are impressive and well-established and he has the respect of his team mates on and off the field," Coetzee said in a statement from SA Rugby.

Strauss will become the 57th Springboks captain, taking over from Jean de Villiers who retired after last year's Rugby World Cup. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)