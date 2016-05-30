Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
STELLENBOSCH, South Africa May 30 South Africa named hooker Adriaan Strauss as captain on Monday for the three-test home series against Ireland starting next month.
New coach Allister Coetzee described the 30-year-old's leadership skills in what is a new-look squad.
"Adriaan's leadership qualities are impressive and well-established and he has the respect of his team mates on and off the field," Coetzee said in a statement from SA Rugby.
Strauss will become the 57th Springboks captain, taking over from Jean de Villiers who retired after last year's Rugby World Cup. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.