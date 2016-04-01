CAPE TOWN, April 1 The South African Ruby Union (SARU) will announce the new Springbok head coach on April 12 and Allister Coetzee is strong favourite to get the job, South African media reported.

SARU president Oregan Hoskins confirmed on Friday that the organisation's General Council had approved a candidate, without revealing his identity, and the ruling body will now complete the process of contracting the coach and his management team.

"We are happy to have reached this point and are particularly excited with our final choice," Hoskins said in a statement.

"Today's ratification triggers the final part of the process. We're looking forward to being able to confirm our choice publicly."

Coetzee, who has just completed a season leading Kobelco Steelers in Japan, had six years in charge of the Stormers Super Rugby franchise and was assistant coach to Jake White when the Boks won the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

The 52-year-old also led Western Province to four domestic Currie Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 2012 and 2014.

The Boks are looking for a new coach after Heyneke Meyer decided not to seek an extension of his contract following the World Cup in England last year.

South Africa finished third after suffering a humiliating pool stage loss to Japan.

South Africa begin their international season with three home tests against Ireland in June. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)