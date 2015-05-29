JOHANNESBURG May 29 Experienced coaches Robbie Deans of New Zealand and France's Bernard Laporte have been asked to take charge of a World XV for a match against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on July 11.

The clash is the first match of the year for the Springboks as they prepare for the Rugby Championship and the Rugby World Cup in September.

Deans led Canterbury Crusaders to five Super Rugby titles before taking over for a five-year spell as coach of Australia in 2008, while Toulon coach Laporte was in charge of France for eight years until 2007.

"Between them, Robbie and Bernard are two of the most experienced coaches in world rugby since the game turned professional two decades ago," Jurie Roux, chief executive officer of the South African Rugby Union, said in a statement on Friday.

"The experience they bring to the World XV will make this a very formidable outfit and will provide the Springboks with a proper test as they get this very important season underway."

No players for the World XV have yet been named by SARU but they have promised a "star-studded" opposition. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Nick Mulvenney)