* Coetzee handed 4-year contract, Japan World Cup mandate

* Squad must be at least half non-white players by 2019

* Starts with three tests against Ireland in June

By Nick Said

CAPE TOWN, April 12 Allister Coetzee was named as the Springbok's new coach on Tuesday, giving him a mandate to rebuild the national side before the 2019 World Cup in Japan and meet South Africa's rules on racial inclusion.

Coetzee has his work cut out over the next four years after the retirement of stalwarts Victor Matfield, Jean de Villiers and Fourie du Preez following a bronze medal win at the World Cup in England in October.

That team was only just over a quarter non-white players and South Africa's transformation goals mean he will have to raise that to at least half players of colour in a game traditionally seen as the preserve of the white minority.

His transformation record at the professional Stormers side was the best of South Africa's Super Rugby coaches and was probably a major reason for his selection for the Springbok job.

"Transformation is not an issue for me. As national coach you have to understand our unique situation in South Africa. I firmly believe that uniqueness can make us stronger," he said.

"Across the colour spectrum, players are performing at the moment and every black player that I select will be on merit," said the 52-year-old, who in 2001 became the first black coach of a South African provincial side.

His Springbok appointment ended four months of speculation over who would succeed Heyneke Meyer and his opening assignment will be three home tests against Ireland in June.

Coetzee was assistant coach to Jake White when South Africa won the World Cup in 2007, spent six years with the Stormers Super Rugby side and also led Western Province to domestic Currie Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.

He was among the front-runners for the post when White was not retained in 2008, but instead the job went to the more experienced Peter de Villiers, whose mixed tenure ended in a quarterfinal exit four years later.

"It's an important day in my life and a humbling experience, I am grateful to South African Rugby for having confidence in me," an emotional Coetzee told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The last few months have been a roller-coaster emotionally but I'm glad that it's out now," he said, referring to the decision on his appointment being delayed from December while he completed his brief tenure at Japanese side Kobelco Steelers.

He will be assisted by Johann van Graan, who also worked under Meyer, and a former full-back in the 15-man game, Mzwandile Stick, who largely made his name in Rugby Sevens.

Coetzee has been widely criticised for a defensive mindset that saw his Stormers team grind out results as they won three of the last five South African Conferences in Super Rugby.

In a new-look Springbok side that may take a few seasons to find its form, he is unlikely to deviate too far from what he knows.

"We have always played to the strengths of South African players and I will maintain that," Coetzee said. "We have our physicality, but it is also about speed of movement on attack and making better decisions.

"Starting at home is a big positive, though Ireland are a settled team and will be formidable." (Editing by Louise Ireland)