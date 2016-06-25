PORT ELIZABETH, June 25 South Africa coach Allister Coetzee praised his team's resilience after the Springboks clinched the test series with Ireland 2-1 with a 19-13 victory at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Coetzee said "solid" post-World Cup foundations were being laid, even though the Springboks were unconvincing in all three tests against an Irish outfit who were missing several key players through injury and playing at the end of a long season.

"We started the series with a loss and we were 19-3 down in Johannesburg (in last Saturday's second test). And here today we were really put to the test, so I am very pleased with the result and series win," Coetzee said.

"The resilience and character of the team really came through. We fought in the trenches and played test rugby out there today. It was not attractive, but we needed to win."

Coetzee was appointed in April and is building a new team following several retirements. He is also juggling the political sensitivities of picking a racially mixed team.

"The attitude cannot be faulted. The performance of senior players was great," he said. "What was also pleasing was the way the new players adapted to test match rugby. There are many instinctive players in the team but they learned valuable lessons from the step-up to test rugby.

"This is all part of the building process for this team and the foundation looks solid. We are busy creating a new culture that must develop and bear fruit over four years."

He added: "It was rewarding and pleasing that new guys got the opportunity and each and every player took ownership of his position and delivered."

South Africa's next match is against Argentina at home in the Rugby Championship in August. The Springboks will also take on Australia and New Zealand both home and away in September and October before a tour to Europe in November. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson. Editing by Adrian Warner.)