Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
CARDIFF Nov 29 South Africa captain Jean de Villiers suffered a dislocated kneecap in the 12-6 defeat by Wales on Saturday.
"News on Jean: dislocated his kneecap and will be sent for scans shortly to check for any associated damage," South African Rugby said on Twitter (@bokrugby).
Centre De Villiers sustained the injury from the restart just before the hour after Leigh Halfpenny had landed his fourth penalty at the Millennium Stadium.
De Villiers fell awkwardly after a tackle by Wales number eight Toby Faletau as a maul collapsed.
"Losing our captain was a big setback," South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer said on the BBC. "Jean has had so many knee injuries. Victor Matfield's a great leader. But I feel really sorry for Jean. I hope he will be back for the World Cup." (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.