Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
CAPE TOWN Dec 1 Jean de Villiers will be out of action for at least eight months, casting a huge doubt over the South Africa captain's availability for the World Cup in England next year.
De Villiers will have surgery after twisting his left knee and dislocating the knee cap in the 12-6 loss to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
With the World Cup starting on Sept. 18, Springbok team doctor Craig Roberts would not put a definite time-frame on the 33-year-old centre's recovery period.
"We are currently consulting with the best specialists in South Africa to determine the best way to approach the surgery as there are potentially a few options available," Roberts said in an SARU press release.
"It's imperative that the best course of action is decided on so that Jean can start recovery and rehabilitation as soon as possible to give him the best chance to be fit for the World Cup.
"At this stage it's still difficult to determine how long he will be out of action, but it would probably be at least eight months." (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.