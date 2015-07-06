CAPE TOWN, July 6 On a day when they potentially lost number eight Duane Vermeulen for the Rugby World Cup, there was better news for South Africa when captain Jean de Villiers was declared fit to play again.

De Villiers, a key figure on and off the pitch for the Springboks, has missed the entire 2015 season having suffered a horrific knee injury in South Africa's final test of last year against Wales in Cardiff.

The centre initially feared he would never walk unaided again but after a full knee reconstruction, and agonising rehabilitation, he has been cleared to play in Saturday's exhibition game against a World XV in Cape Town.

De Villiers is one of six injured players given the all- clear to be considered, significantly reducing the team's long casualty list.

The others are flyhalf Pat Lambie, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, centre Lionel Mapoe, loose forward Schalk Burger and lock Lood de Jager.

"Our medical team worked very hard on the injured players and it's a great positive to see the guys return,"coach Heyneke Meyer said on Monday.

"I'm especially pleased for Jean. He worked incredibly hard with the Springbok and Western Province medical teams to get back to match fitness and we've got a plan for how we want to manage his return which could involve matches for his province as well."

That was the good news for Meyer but there was also bitter disappointment when it was revealed Vermeulen would undergo surgery on his neck on Wednesday and is now in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup that starts on Sept. 18.

"This is a huge setback for us," said the coach. "He is one of the leaders in our squad and since making his debut in 2012 has become an integral member of the team.

"We've properly discussed the situation with him and our medical team and the decision was taken to have surgery now as it will be the best for him in the long run."

South Africa are in Pool B at the World Cup in England and Wales along with Japan, Samoa, Scotland and United States.