CAPE TOWN Nov 18 Former Springbok centre John Gainsford, hailed as a "superstar of his generation", has died at the age of 77 on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, the South African Rugby Union said.

Gainsford established himself as one of the best centres of his generation, earning 33 test caps and scoring eight tries during a Bok career that spanned between 1960 and 1967.

He played in 71 matches in total for South Africa, including tour games, and was the most capped Bok centre until his record was overtaken by Japie Mulder in 2001.

Gainsford scored two tries during the 1962 British Lions tour that contributed to the Boks' 3-0 series victory.

"John was a superstar of his generation and he will go down in history as one of the greatest Springboks to have played the sport," SARU president Oregan Hoskins said in a statement. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)