CAPE TOWN Dec 4 South Africa will consider a foreign coach but any candidates must buy into the South African Rugby Union's (SARU) transformation goals, president Oregan Hoskins told reporters on Friday.

Incumbent Heyneke Meyer announced this week he will not seek a renewal of his contract when it expires at the end of the year, vacating one of the hottest seats in world rugby.

Hoskins said SARU would cast its net wide in search of a replacement, including considering appointing a first ever foreign coach.

"A foreign coach is definitely an option. I think it is accepted global practice now for nations to appoint foreign coaches when they feel it is necessary and a foreign coach is the best man for the job," Hoskins told reporters.

"Of the 20 teams at the World Cup, 13 of them had foreign coaches. So it would be silly to rule out the possibility of contracting a foreign coach."

Hoskins says SARU has placed the transformation of the team as its most pressing aim in the next four years up to 2019 World Cup in Japan and only coaches willing to work for greater black representation in the team need apply.

"For the next four years up to the Rugby World Cup, transformation will be key for us," he said.

"Since Peter de Villiers became Bok coach [in 2008], it has been SARU's policy that the leadership doesn't interfere in team selection. But we might have to look at that.

"If SARU policy is not implemented then we would address that discreetly and find solutions. Anybody applying for Bok coach needs to know transformation is at the top of agenda -- otherwise don't apply."

SARU's Strategic Transformation Plan says the squad for the 2019 World Cup must have 50 percent non-white representation and, of those players, 60 percent must be Black African.

Hoskins denied reports in South Africa that former Stormers coach Allister Coetzee was a certainty for the job.

"I can tell you that Allister Coetzee hasn't been appointed. I don't believe we should be hasty in appointing a new coach," he said.

