CAPE TOWN, June 5 South Africa are "determined" to host rugby's 2023 World Cup having sent a high-level delegation to a two-day briefing session by World Rugby in London.

South Africa was joined by Italy, France, United States and Ireland at the briefing, with their delegation including sports minister Fikile Mbalula and Gideon Sam, president of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

"It was an extremely useful session and has redoubled our determination to bring the tournament back to South Africa for the first time since 1995," South African Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement on Friday.

"The fact that our delegation included South Africa's sports minister and the leader of all our sports federations shows how serious we are about compiling a bid that will be irresistible to World Rugby.

"We know there will be stiff competition, having bid for the past three tournaments to be awarded, but we also know we have a compelling offering for the world game and its followers.

"We believe there is no other 'tour' like a South African rugby tour and we want the world to experience it once more."

Mbalula, who this week has had to bat away difficult questions from the media regarding South Africa's bid to host the 2010 soccer World Cup, told World Rugby officials that a tournament in South Africa would have the full support of government.

"Rest assured that the South African bid will not only tick all the technical boxes but it will also be backed by an inter-ministerial task team that will have the capacity and power to meet every need of the tournament," he said.

"In 2023 it will be 28 years since South Africa and rugby created an iconic tournament that had the world in thrall.

"We are a changed nation, but let me assure you that South Africa still has the capacity to produce a financially successful tournament in locations that resonate on a global stage and with the added potential to grow rugby's footprint on the African continent."

Unions have to confirm their intention to bid by June 15, with the formal tender window to open in May 2016.

The host of the 2023 tournament will be named a year later in May 2017. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)