CAPE TOWN, June 24 Twenty years on from the game that brought together the "Rainbow Nation", South Africans celebrated the anniversary of their 1995 rugby World Cup final victory on Wednesday.

The Springboks, playing in their first World Cup tournament after being excluded from the first two because of apartheid, beat arch rivals New Zealand 15-12 in a tension-filled fixture that went to extra-time at Johannesburg's Ellis Park and would go down as the greatest day in South African rugby history.

The images of former president Nelson Mandela wearing the Springbok jersey with captain Francois Pienaar's number six on his back as he handed him Webb Ellis Trophy reverberated around the world and were viewed as a healing moment for a nation only recently emerged from the ravages of the apartheid system.

The story of South Africa's triumph was the inspiration for the 2009 Invictus, directed by Clint Eastwood and which received Oscar nominations.

No game of rugby before or since has sparked as much interest and to mark the 20-year anniversary, the South African Rugby Union (SARU) have brought together members of the squad to view a screening of the final at Ellis Park.

For some, such as lock Mark Andrews, who played out of position at number eight, it will be the first time they have watched the game since they took part.

Pienaar told local radio on Wednesday that the players will also use the occasion to remember those who are no longer around to celebrate with them.

This includes Mandela and coach Kitch Christie, who won all 14 matches in charge of the Boks but succumbed to cancer in 1998, as did flanker Ruben Kruger in 2010.

"If it wasn't for Madiba (Mandela) I don't think people would have the Springbok on their chest today. That was a symbol of unity, a Rainbow Nation coming together," Pienaar said.

"We didn't plan a party afterwards, when we won we didn't know what to do. Twenty years later we will regale the old stories. It will be emotional."

Pienaar has long acknowledged that the game was about much more than rugby and recently spoke of how he was affected at the end of it.

"When the final whistle blew I immediately sunk to my knees. It was built-up tension from the first game to the final," he said. "The tears that rolled down my cheek...looking at it years later I wished I was tougher, but I wasn't tough, I was vulnerable and emotional."

South Africa have since won the World Cup again in 2007 and are among the favourites for this year's tournament in England but nothing they achieve will ever match their Ellis Park moment.

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)